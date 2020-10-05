Superintendent reveals that one coach tests positive, entire volleyball program goes on hold

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

Martins Ferry Schools are dealing with their first case of COVID 19.

Superintendent Jim Fogle says they found out Sunday night.

He said the positive case involves a member of the volleyball team’s coaching staff.

That person is isolated and so are many others who had close contact, according to Fogle.

“As of right now, we have 27 volleyball players and four coaches who are in quarantine,” he said. “We hope they’ll be back by tournament time, by the end of the 14-day period. By six o’clock this morning, we had our janitorial staff go through both gymnasiums and locker rooms, and they disinfected.”

Fogle says it’s unfortunate it happened, but they had a plan in place and they got to see that plan in action.

He said he can’t thank the Belmont County Health Department enough for all their support and contact tracing.