MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) – One of Martins Ferry’s most loved traditions officially kicked off Wednesday night. We are, of course, talking about the Betty Zane Days.



The four-day event is organized by the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department and features a wide array of fun, family-friendly entertainment. There will be a 5K Run-Walk, a firefighter water battle, a Fire vs Police game of Mushball, along with amusement rides, games, food and craft vendors, and a fireworks show on Saturday night.



The festival is named in honor of Betty Zane, a legendary local heroine from the Revolutionary War, and all the proceeds go to a good cause.

“It’s a fundraiser for the fire department, but it’s also just to bring the community together. And also it’s in remembrance of Betty Zane, who was a historic figure in the Ohio Valley.” Ton Hilton, Chief 2, Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department

Unified Bank is this year’s primary sponsor for the festivities. Betty Zane Days will continue through August 6, and all the fun is taking place at Martins Ferry’s City Park.

You can check out their Facebook page for more details.