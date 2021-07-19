EORH exceeds blood drive goals; calls for more donors to participate

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — A local hospital is stepping up, making a difference in what Red Cross officials say is an unprecedented blood shortage.

Covid 19 played a big role in this shortage but now East Ohio Regional Hospital and the American Red Cross joined together to help out .

They held a blood drive today at the hospital and employees filled all the available slots to donate. Earlier this month they collected 39 units out of a possible 41 donors. But they aren’t stopping there.

EORH will be holding a blood drive for the public on August 25 from noon- 6:30 p.m. Appointments are filling up quickly. To help fill this critical need, they encourage those who are willing and able to sign up and donate.

“Ask if they’ve known anyone who’s been sick. Ask if they have ever known anyone who has needed blood. Ask if they have known anyone who has been in an accident. Ask one of their family members was in an accident and they were not able to survive because they were not able to get enough blood because of this nationwide shortage. This is not an unknown, this will affect somebody that you know, just like COVID has affected somebody you know. This is unprecedented we have never seen a blood shortage like this, and every blood type is needed.” Jeremy Edgmon , CMO of EORH

Anyone wishing to donate August 25 can register by calling 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.