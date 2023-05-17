UPDATE 1:03 PM: Kroger is back open to the public

UPDATE 12:54: Officials say the flames of the fire reached the Kroger building but the structure Is safe.

Officials also do not know what caused the fire at this time.

No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.

Fire Departments on the scene say it took about two minutes to put out the fire.

Officials say Kroger is going to do their own investigation on what led to the fire.

**Update 12:30 PM ** The fire has been extinguished, Kroger will remain closed until further notice.

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Reports have confirmed that a fire has broken out at the Kroger in Martins Ferry, Ohio shortly after noon on May 17.

The fire, which is under control according to officials, is located in the back of the building.

A passing motorist was able to provide a video of the fire.

7News is on the way to the scene. Local fire departments are on the scene.

The building has been evacuated and the Kroger store is closed at this time.

Stay tuned to 7New for further updates.