Former Martins Ferry Middle School Principal pleads guilty to theft of $10,000

Former Martins Ferry Middle School Principal Michael Delatore is the third and final defendant to plead guilty to the theft of $10,000.

The student athletic growth fund was designed to pay for students’ sports’ related fees and equipment, funded through donations mostly made by parents, local organizations, and companies.

Through this fund is where Delatore and two others illegally increased the balance of the fledgling fund so they could syphon off excess donations.

“To take advantage of a program designed to support our students, particularly by individuals entrusted with their future success, is simply inexcusable.” Auditor Faber

Each of the men were convicted of a theft offense with the total amount taken from the fund being approximately $10,000 in reimbursement checks.

Delatore was charged with one count of Theft in Office, a felony of the 5th degree, and pled guilty to the charge. He will be sentenced on February 28th.