A local business will be closing on June 3rd.

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations in Martin’s Ferry announced they will be selling the bakery due to personal reasons.

The bakery says if you wish to order prior to their closing date to contact them at 740-738-0636.

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations posted on social media to also support local bakeries when they close: : Unique Treats by Jaquie, Whisk Bakery, Bite me Bakery, The Fat Apple, and Yorkville Bakery.

If you want something special from Tina’s Sweet Celebrations such as sugar cookies, contact Bree Anderson at 740-296-3391 or for custom cakes call Johnny Contrerras at 304-650-7030.

Those interested in purchasing the building can contact Jamie Vota at Sulek and Dutton Real Estate.