MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The city of Martins Ferry is without water as of 10 pm Sunday evening.

An official with the Martins Ferry Water Department tells 7News the city is dealing with two major water line breaks leaving residents without water.

Residents are being asked to be patient as crews are working as quickly as possible to get water restored.

Officials say once service is restored a 48-hour boil order will be in effect.