Martins Ferry police arrest two for drug trafficking

Officials say they arrested two people in Belmont County after a search warrant was served this morning for an investigation of trafficking and using heroin and methamphetamines.

Officials say the target of the investigation was David McCracken, age 37 of 1010 South Zane Highway. While at the residence officials say they arrested Isabella M. Burgess. Burgess is a 27-year-old female who also resides at 1010 South Zane Highway.

McCracken was charged with the following crimes:

Trafficking Drugs Felony of the 1st degree

Possession of Drugs Felony of the 1st degree

Possession of Schedule 3, 4 and 5 drugs Misdemeanor of the 1st degree

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments Misdemeanor of the 1st degree

Burgess was charged with the following crimes: