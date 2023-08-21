MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Tuesday was the big day for many area schools, including Martins Ferry. Students and teachers alike were excited to be back to class.



In Purple Rider country, several kids said they were just getting used to some of the changes the new school year brings. Other said they are just excited to see their friends.



Superintendent Jim Fogle says he wants parents to know there are a number of upgrades throughout the school intended to keep students safe throughout the year.

Parents in the school district can breathe a bit easier this year knowing that massive safety upgrades have been made throughout the school system.



Martins Ferry Schools received $300,000 dollars in grant money from the Ohio K through 12 School Safety Fund. That’s a competitive grant that allocates money for safety upgrades.



Fogel says some of those upgrades have already taken place.



New LED lighting has been installed all around the outdoor area and parking lots throughout the campus. Also, new and faster lockdown systems have replaced outdated systems.

“Unfortunately, society has indicated to us that we have to be proactive when it comes to safety for our students and our staff and, as I said, that’s priority number one for us. These upgrades enable us to continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students and our staff.” Jim Fogle, Superintendent, Martins Ferry City Schools

Some other upgrades include panic buttons, that were installed on teachers’ desk in each classroom. There are also new cameras and a new state-of the-art license plate readers on the front gate of the campus.