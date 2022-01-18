Martins Ferry fire leaves one cat dead; Crews still battling

A fire in Martins Ferry has killed one cat while crews continue to battle the blaze.

Officials say a total of four cats were inside the apartment/garage but can only confirm finding one cat dead at this time.

Officials also say no humans were inside the apartment/garage during the fire

Martins Ferry fire are on scene and requested additional fire units to be called on scene.

The fire is currently happening at 712 Catawba Street, where the street is closed off to the public.

