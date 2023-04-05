BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On March 13 the Martins Ferry High School Chy-Phy (Honors Science Club) seniors departed for Florida on the annual Chy-Phy Marine Biology Field trip, according to a press release from Martins Ferry City Schools.

The trip offers students a once in a lifetime educational experience that includes activities and experiences at Disney, Universal Studios, and the Florida Keys.

The intensive trip lasted two weeks and focused on marine ecology and ecosystems. Upon arrival in Orlando, the group participated in a three-day Disney Experience.

While in Disney, they were treated to a V.I.P. backstage experience for the “Festival of the Lion King.” This was made possible by past Martins Ferry graduate, Chasden Mike, who plays a lead role in the show.

After spending three days at Disney, the group spent two days at Universal Studios. On the first day, they participated in an educational program called the FX tour. This was a three-hour tour throughout the park, teaching students about the history of the motion picture industry and going behind the scenes to see how the rides at the park were designed and how all of the special effects were done.

The group departed on a four-hour ride to Florida City for the second half of the trip on March 18. On the way, they stopped at “Midway Airboat Rides” and took an educational ride on the St. Johns River. The guides for the airboat ride taught about the ecology of the river and the role alligators play in the river ecosystem.

While in Florida City, the group traveled to Florida Keys, taking part in many marine biology educational activities. They traveled to Key West to visit the “Southern Most Point’ (mile 0) in the United States and to watch the sunset at Mallory Square.

A Snorkeling trip on the barrier reef had to be canceled due to high winds and waves. The group was able to replace snorkeling with a guided aquarium visit at “Aquarium Encounters” that taught the students about the coral reef ecosystem and offered hands-on activities for the group.

The students also spent a couple of nights in the Florida Everglades National Park with tours by Martins Ferry High School Biology Teacher, Mr. Sheldon. They were able to view alligators in the wild and learn about the Everglades’ ecosystem. The group also traveled to Marathon Key for a program at the Sea Turtle Hospital, visited the Marine Mammal Rescue in Key largo to swim with dolphins, and participated in an educational program at Biscayne Bay National Park.

Before the group returned home on March 24, they were able to enjoy some of the beaches in the Florida Keys.

School officials say they are very fortunate to be able to offer their students this experience. They work hard every year fundraising for the trip. They thank the local business and organizations that have helped financially.

The send a special thank you to: Martins Ferry Booster club, Martins Ferry Board of Education, Lansing Sportsman Club, The Carver Foundation, Unified Bank, Softite Federal Credit Union, Zontinis Pizza, Belmont Savings Bank, Martins Ferry Alumni Association, Deluxe Toy and Hobby, Just Meds, Jacob and Sons Meats, DeFelice Bro. Pizza Prima Marina, Allstate, BPO Elks Lodge No 231, Convenient Food Mart, Yorkville VFW, and Mark West Energy.