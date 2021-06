Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) A Martins Ferry man was sentenced for his rape charges on girls younger than 13.

Michael Runnion received a total of 35 years to life in prison.

Runnion was found guilty on charges of felony rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

All the incidents with the young girls happened at a Martins Ferry residence.