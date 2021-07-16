Martins Ferry Police arrest two in shooting

Two people were arrested after a Monday shooting incident at JayCee Manor Appartments.

Police arrested Richard Casey Collins from Monongalia, West Virginia with charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and more.

Also arrested was Ericka D Nickerson of Martins Ferry with a charge of felony obstruction.

Police say they were able to gather evidence from video and identify witnesses who were present during the incident.

Police also say the gun used in the shooting still has not been located

Both were taken to the Belmont County Jail.