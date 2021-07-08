Martins Ferry police chase ends in arrest of 75-year-old man

(WTRF)- Martins Ferry police were on a police chase that ended in Mingo Junction.

Martins Ferry Police say that a 75-year-old male was arrested after he refused to stop after a routine traffic stop.

Police say the man was not doing dangerous speeds and he continued North on Route 7 going 10- 15 MPH over the speed limit.

Martins Ferry Police say the man stopped with the help of other officers.

Police also say the man told officers that he didn’t care what the speedometer said and he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong and he didn’t have to stop.

The man was arrested charged with reckless operation, speeding, and failure to comply.

Police say other charges are pending.

No name or photo of the man was available at this time, police say they will release that information soon.