Martins Ferry Police looking for vehicles of interest in catalytic converters theft

(WTRF)- Martins Ferry Police have received reports over the past month that multiple citizens have had catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles.

*Martins Ferry man allegedly crawls out of sewer naked; rides garbage truck; gets arrested*

Police say they have received videos of two vehicles of interest.





Police say they have reached out to all local recycling businesses trying to locate who may have cashed in on the stolen items.

If anyone has information on the vehicles please notify the Martins Ferry Police Department at 740-633-2121.

Police continue to investigate all incidents.