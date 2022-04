Martins Ferry, OH. (WTRF) – The Purple Riders surrendered an early inning run and the game would remain a pitchers duel most of the way.

The game was 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd until Colin Sneadecker hit a huge solo home run to tie up the game in the bottom of the 6th.

Ethan Dusky delivered a 2 out bleeder to win the game 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th. The Purple Riders will take on Barnesville in next week’s OVAC Championship.