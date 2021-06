WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Sheri K. Green, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Green, 56, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Green admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2019 to August 2020 in Marshall County and elsewhere.