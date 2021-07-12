Mississippi man arrested on 18 counts of theft following vehicle break-ins

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry Police have arrested a man they say has a history of breaking into cars.



Police got a report that Saturday night, into Sunday morning, 6 vehicles were broken into.

Upon looking at security footage, police were able to determine that Jermaine “Mississippi” Sulllivan — from Mississippi, was the suspect. Officers were familiar with Sulllivan, who has had prior charges for breaking into vehicles.

But it was a chance encounter that ultimately led to his arrest.

One of our off duty officers who was familiar with the case that happened yesterday, was at a local grocery story shopping. And seeing the male in the store, he was able to detain him until officers arrived on scene and were able to locate a bunch of stolen credit cards that he had in his possession.” Chief John McFarland, Martins Ferry P.D.

Police tell us those stolen credit cards were from the theft that occurred Saturday night-Sunday morning. Sullivan now faces 5 counts of Misdemeanor 1 Theft, and 13 counts of Felony 5 Theft. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.