MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — St. Mary’s Central School closing next week due to COVID.

Officials released the following statement:

“Good afternoon, St. Mary’s Central family. The incidences of COVID-19 are rising in our community, and indeed in our school. At the present time, we have three teachers who have tested positive, and we have a few students who are home because they have had possible contact with someone who has tested positive. We’re not aware of any students who are positive at this time, and we want to keep it that way.

Due to the positive cases and the increase, school will be closed for next week, the week of August 30th through September 3rd. School will resume after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 7th at regular time. The hope is that this week will provide time to rid our community of the virus, and it not be used to socialize or as an extended summer break.

But it’s a chance to social distance and use it as a mini-quarantine of sorts to rid our school of the COVID-19 virus. Please check your emails often as I will be in contact with you this way. If you do not receive emails, please call the school and leave a message, and we will correct any oversight. Please stay home and stay healthy. Please pray for our school community, and please stay safe and healthy.”