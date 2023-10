MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – You may not be used to seeing horses and donkeys getting blessed, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday as St. Mary’s celebrated St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day.

Nearly 100 students gathered in the St. Mary’s parking lot with their parents and pets to receive a blessing from Father John Mucha.

Cats, dogs, donkeys, horses and even Tonsils the Turtle were splashed with Holy Water and reminded of God’s love for all living creatures.