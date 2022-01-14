“The coffee’s always on, and you’re always welcome”—Grace Church warming shelter

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) With a major snowstorm barreling toward the Ohio Valley, you always have a warm place to seek shelter.



Grace Presbyterian Church in Martins Ferry has been one of Belmont County’s official warming shelters for years.



“We want everybody to be safe,” says Rev. William Webster. “We’re going to be wrestling with very cold temperatures so we want everybody to know the coffee’s always on. The building is open. Come in, get warm, and stay warm.”



He says the facility actually has several different buildings—the fellowship hall, Holy Grounds Cafe, and Webster Hall—so social distancing is easy.



There are couches, chairs and tables, a full kitchen, games, electronics, snacks, and sleeping bags.



Rev. Webster says it’s ADA-compliant with a handicap-accessible restroom, shower, and elevator.



If for some reason nobody is there, just call Martins Ferry Police Department at (740) 633-2121 and they will get in touch with someone who can quickly open the shelter.

Below is a list of all the warming centers in Belmont County