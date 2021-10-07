Toy shopping will be challenging this year, so start early

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Rumors of toy shortages are making parents and grandparents nervous.

Should we start Christmas shopping right now?

We took the question to the experts at Deluxe Toy & Hobby in Martins Ferry, and their answer was yes.

Michael and Connie Yesso have spent a lifetime watching trends in toys, and they’ve gotten good at it.

They say the earlier you do your toy shopping this year, the better chance you have of getting what you want.

With global shipping challenges, this couple, whose store in its 66th year of business, make calls and submit orders every night until 11 p.m., trying to get the items they believe kids will want for Christmas.

“And we have it on good authority that Christmas is coming in 78 days, whether we’re ready or not,” said Michael Yeso, as he pointed at the Santa countdown clock on the wall.

As he spoke with 7News, Yeso was greeting truck drivers delivering loads of toys from Mattel.

Deluxe Toy & Hobby has three floors of toys, games and crafts, with “probably more pieces of inventory than you’ll find anywhere else,” they noted.

Although Deluxe is an independent family-owned operation, they take pride in their thousands of loyal customers, who have shopped there with generations of children.

“We’ve out-lived Toys R Us, Kaybee Toys and Children’s Palace,” Yeso said.

He recalled one Christmas season in the early 1980s when shoppers literally fought over Cabbage Patch Kids dolls.

He said most stores thought they ugly and only bought a few.

“We saw something special in them, and we ordered 3200 of them,” he said. “And we sold every one.”

He said the hottest items on the shelves these days are pop fidget toys.

He says they’re selling thousands, and everyone likes popping them with all the satisfaction of bubble wrap.

He says they have new toys as well as all the classics—like Barbies, Lincoln Logs, Silly Putty and Tonka trucks.

He urges anyone with a desire for a specific toy to get in touch, and they will order it, from various companies if necessary.

It’s also a fun place to come to play, and soak up fun facts about toys.

They say Barbie has a full name—Barbie Millicent Roberts.

And yes, they’ve met her. (Stop by to hear the whole story.)