Changes at Augusta National make for quiet 2020 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The long wait is over. 19 months since the last Masters, thanks to the pandemic. Tiger Woods getting some extra time to enjoy his championship here. A lot has changed on our world since then. A lot has changed inside these gates as well.

The start of Masters week usually brings a big buzz to this town. Energy, excitement, and enthusiastic crowds.

But not this year.

This year it’s quiet. This year it’s empty. This year it’s so 2020.

But as the holiday season approaches, Augusta National still has gifts to give. Gifts of gold and pink and burnt orange. And green. Lots of green.

The practice round still took place on Monday. There’s 3-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson. Patrons are usually lined up several rows deep to get a glimpse of him.

And while it may not look like your typical Masters, it will certainly feel like your typical Masters come Thursday. That’s when the competitors will begin their quest for the coveted green jacket.

Competitors like Phil. A man for all intents and purposes alone with his thoughts on a Masters Monday. A man trying to sharpen his skills and make a run at his first title here since 2010.

So welcome to Masters week. And welcome to a very different, but still very beautiful look for one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

The calendar says it’s November but it sure doesn’t feel like it. A very warm day here. In fact, the average high temperature in Augusta for a typical April Masters is in the 60’s. This week we will have highs in the 80’s.

