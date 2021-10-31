“Coach’s Care” fundraises for local child battling cancer

MCMECHEN W.Va. (WTRF) It was four years ago that Coach’s Bar & Grille began their annual fundraiser to provide local children with Christmas gifts.

However, this year they decided to put their efforts towards one special child who has been battling a rare type of brain cancer.

Jaymison Redmond was in remission but unfortunately, he has developed two new tumors in his brain. Coach’s Bar and Grill began their fundraiser today during the Steelers vs. Brown’s game.

Co-Owner of Coach’s Bar and Grille, Rick Blake says it’s all about lending a helping hand to your neighbor in need.

This year we’re having the Jaymison Care. The young man who has brain cancer and is going through chemo and radiation and has had a little set back. We’re having a little tailgate party to kick it off on Halloween. Everything that we have, we’re going to do raffles today, and all that money is going to go into the Jaymison Care package. We’re going to run it from now until December 18th Rick Blake, Co-owner of Coach’s Bar & Grille

Blake asks that people of McMechen and Benwood join in the fundraiser to help Jaymison and his family.