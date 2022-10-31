Do you know the significance of different colored pumpkin pails? (Getty)

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – All of McMechen’s princesses, witches, superheroes and more came out on Halloween night to Trick or Treat for their favorite candy.

Not only do the kids enjoy this night, but the adults get in on the fun, as well.

Resident Bill and his wife have had the spookiest house on the block for 25 years now, and he says that their month-long planning and preparation are worth it for the reaction they get from trick or treaters every year.

”Usually we dress up. I’ll scare the kids, run down through it and stuff like that, chase them down the sidewalk. Oh, they love it. They love it, yeah. Sometimes we have it different, but yeah, they like it.” Bill – McMechen Resident

Another tradition they have is “Hallo-Weenie,” where members of the First Church of God have been handing out free hot dogs and chips for families passing by for the past 15 Halloweens.

Mitchel Johnston is one of the volunteers on the grill and emphasizes how grateful they all are to give back to their community.

”Just to be able to see people again, like even hearing them tonight say ‘Oh, these guys are always here!’ That’s kind of neat, you know, so that’s kind of a neat thing to hear from the people as they are coming by and enjoying the food and the freebies tonight. But to be able to just say thank you to us – that means a lot.” Mitchel Johnston – First Church of God, McMechen

There’s only one thing left to say when it comes to bringing everyone together on this day every year…

Happy Halloween!