A man who was arrested by McMechen police for having warrants on felony animal cruelty charges was found dead in his jail cell.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla says Michael Aspinall was found dead in his cell on July 24 around 5:30 am.

Abdalla says he believes the cause of death to be a heart attack but autopsy results are pending and will take 8-10 weeks for results.

Michael Aspinall allegedly left 8 animals in cages at their abandoned Wintersville home.