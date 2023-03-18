MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Church community members are putting shovels to dirt to join together in the start of the rebuilding of a brand-new church back in its original spot in center McMechen on the corner of 10th and Logan Street.

6 years ago, The First Church of God in McMechen burnt to the ground and patrons have been in a transition period ever since. Today, they finally broke the original ground in center McMechen where they will be rebuilding The First Church of God once again!🚧⛪️ @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/SWCWMTdyfg — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) March 18, 2023

On June 3rd, 2017, The First Church of God burnt to the ground, and they have spent the last six years in a transition period and trying to rebuild ever since.

***McMechen church relocates to Boggs Run Road in Benwood | WTRF***

Everyone was invited to bring their own shovel to represent the hand each person has in the work that it is going to take moving forward.

Pastor Mitchel Johnston says these last few years up until now have been a journey.

”Many of our church family were just truly devastated. They came up here in the wee hours of the morning and watched the church burn and that was really tough. That was really tough, but as we have stuck together as a church family, we have been in many different buildings and many different church buildings here through the Valley and we have had other churches that have opened their homes to us which has just encouraged us. But this is kind of a neat opportunity today to say that we are kind of, reclaiming our spot in McMechen, West Virginia today.” Mitchel Johnston – Pastor, The First Church of God in McMechen

The First Church of God is P.O. Box 102 McMechen, West Virginia 26040 for anyone interested in helping out their rebuilding journey right back in their own community.