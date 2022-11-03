MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of McMechen moved forward Thursday on a proposed water rate increase.

Thanks in large part to a change in FEMA policy, the city has been forced to raise the water rate in order to pay for Phase 2 of the Water Project and the new water plant. The current rate is $22.20, and will move to $29.54, an increase of $7.34. This increase only applies to the water rate; the sewer and garbage rates will remain unchanged.

Thursday night’s meeting was just the first reading for the proposal, so no changes have taken effect yet.

“So the next meeting is the 17th, we won’t have the second reading then. So we still have to have time for the open house, we still have to have time for the newsletters to be out and our notices to the citizens. So the second reading right now is a soft schedule for December 1st….After that second reading that it doesn’t mean it takes effect in December. It will probably take official effect sometime in January.” JOHN SARCOPSKI, McMechen City Clerk

