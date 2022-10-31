MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF)

McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding.

After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy.

Now city council is about to hold the first reading on a proposed rate hike.

Sarcopski says he wants to be upfront and transparent about it.

“I’m not going to hide away as city clerk if you have questions,” Sarcopski said. “So my office is always open if you want to give us a call or contact me and set up a meeting. I’ll go over all the figures while we’re doing it, when we’re going to do it, so that way you’re informed. Because I know what happens in a small town like this. When someone hears a rumor, everyone plays telephone tag and it gets changed to something completely different.”

First reading is Thursday at 7 p.m.

Sarcopski’s office hours are ordinarily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

But he says he’d be glad to meet with anyone at a more convenient time.

He urges anyone with questions to call him at (304) 232-3140.