Address: 296 N. State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV 26155

Phone: (304)398-2504

Hours of Operation: Mon – Fri 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit our Website: Middletown Homes

Middletown Homes started in 1986 as a family-oriented business. From our humble beginnings in Fairmont, West Virginia we’ve grown to 4 sales locations throughout North Central West Virginia. We take pride in our own in-house skilled technicians who complete many of the day-to-day operations in building and finishing our homes. We have over 40 model homes that you can come walk-through and find a house that you’re looking for and know what it’s going to look like when it’s finished and that is a huge advantage to our customers. We’re locally owned by a family’oriented team who values real customer service and providing a quality product that is second to noe.

“We care deeply about our customers. We make sure the job is done correctly and we take a lot of pride in that.”