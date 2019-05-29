Middletown Homes

 Address: 296 N. State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV  26155

Phone: (304)398-2504

Hours of Operation: Mon – Fri 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit our Website: Middletown Homes

Middletown Homes started in 1986 as a family-oriented business.  From our humble beginnings in Fairmont, West Virginia we’ve grown to 4 sales locations throughout North Central West Virginia.  We take pride in our own in-house skilled technicians who complete many of the day-to-day operations in building and finishing our homes.  We have over 40 model homes that you can come walk-through and find a house that you’re looking for and know what it’s going to look like when it’s finished and that is a huge advantage to our customers.  We’re locally owned by a family’oriented team who values real customer service and providing a quality product that is second to noe.

“We care deeply about our customers.  We make sure the job is done correctly and we take a lot of pride in that.”

