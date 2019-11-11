Bakery easing the transition from military to civilian life

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Following nine years on the battle field in Afghanistan, Kim DeFiroi returned home and faced a more personal battle.

I had a couple suicide attempts when I was at the Pentagon — and so I was like ‘I don’t know if I can go to the conventional workforce.’ Kim DeFiroi, U.S. Veteran

Shortly after her return, DeFiroi enrolled into Dog Tag Bakery with her service dog, ‘Thor.’

Dog Tag Bakery sits in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood in Washington, D.C.

However, the non-profit bakery serves more than just scones.

what we’ve created here is this living business school. Meghan Ogilvie, CEO of Dog Tag Bakery

The bakery’s mission is to ease the transition from the military to civilian a lot smoother.

We recruit veterans with service connected disabilities, military spouses and military caregivers. Meghan Ogilvie, CEO of Dog Tag Bakery

Every week, the veterans spend six hours in the bakery and six hours in the classroom.

They go through tests, papers and presentations to earn and graduate with a certificate in business administration from Georgetown. Meghan Ogilvie, CEO of Dog Tag Bakery

According to the Defense Department, more than 250,000 service members leave the military each year and some have difficulty finding a job.

They never made a resume, they’ve never interviewed for a job, they don’t even understand the skills that they gained while they were in the military. That need never goes away. Christopher Plamp, CEO of Hire Heroes USA

DeFiori graduated from Dog Tag Bakery in 2018 and launched her own non-profit, Badges United Foundation.

The non-profit is dedicated to boosting the overall wellness of first responders and their significant others.