Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Navy!

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. military is celebrating the Navy’s 244th birthday Sunday.

Founded on October 13, 1775, the U.S. Navy describes itself as the “largest, most advanced and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known.”

The U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch says it has more than 330,000 active-duty personnel and an additional 100,000 on ready-reserve.

Its fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines.