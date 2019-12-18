Marshall Co Commissioners partake in Wreaths Across America Day

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Communities across the country, including Marshall County, took part in National Wreaths Across America Day.

County Commissioners laid a wreath at the Veterans Memorial Plaza on Monday as a gesture to honor the brave men and women who fought for our country.

You can’t help but think, especially this time of year, of the incredible sacrifice that the service members and their families have made. We are very glad to be able to help out and do our part just by the laying of the wreath/ John D. Gruzinskas, Marshall County Commission

The wreath was acquired by the mother of a fallen solider, who requested that the commission place it at the memorial on the courthouse lawn.

