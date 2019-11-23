New California law makes shelter pets free for vets

In this photo provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a cat waits to evacuate from a burning animal shelter in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 14, 2019. The Emergencies Ministry said its workers saved 300 cats and seven dogs from the fire. (Ministry of Emergency Situations for Northwest press service via AP)

(CNN) – Military veterans in California will soon be able to adopt shelter animals free of charge.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill recently which calls on the shelters to waive pet adoption fees for military veterans. It will go into effect Jan. 1.

California is home to two million vets, many who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“What better way to honor our veterans by giving them an opportunity to have a friend, to be there for them, to comfort them and support them,” said Daisy Capellupo, an animal control officer.

Adopted animals are up on their vaccinations, spayed and neutered, and treated for fleas and worms.

Veterans will be responsible for a small licensing fee, but other than that, the adoptions won’t cost them.

