(WTRF) – For millions of veterans, the passing of the PACT Act in 2022 meant additional benefits.

Now, those same veterans who benefitted from the expanded access are at risk of a scam.

The AARP is warning of a scam that’s trying to charge veterans to help sign up for the PACT Act benefits.

AARP officials say if you get a call about PACT Act, the biggest red flag is if the caller asks for payment.

“If there’s any type of payment that’s involved for any earned benefit for our veteran that is a that that is a red flag veterans. I repeat again, veterans should never pay for their earned benefits because it’s something that they earn through their service. So anyone talking about paying for earned benefits, that is definitely a red flag. Troy Broussard, Senior Advisor, AARP Veterans and Military Families Initiative

There is free help through the VA with those benefits and veterans do not have to pay for benefits earned through their service.

Also, be careful with answering certain types of questions.

“When did you serve? What years? They’ll look at what years that are impactful with the PAC that and then right there they can go with ‘did you know about the PAC Act? I can help you move to the front of the line for this small fee’ and ask for access to your information and then that’s where the scam starts.” Troy Broussard, Senior Advisor, AARP Veterans and Military Families Initiative

AARP said if you get one of these calls, remain calm, make the right decision and be prepared to say no.

Veterans can get free help with the PACT Act benefits or learn more about these scams at aarp.org/veterans or aarp.org/vetsfraudcenter.

Broussard said that scammers center their fraud around events like new legislation because there’s a lack of awareness.

He explained that the AARP did a survey. It found that two out of three veterans were unaware they can receive free assistance with benefits through the VA.

It also found that one in 10 veterans had been approached by a scammer to get them help.

Broussard has one more tip for veterans. If you are eligible for the PACT Act benefits, be sure to sign up before August 9. If you do so, benefits will be retroactive to when the act was passed last year.

More information and a way to sign up can be found at va.gov/pact.