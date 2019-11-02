Ohio soldier killed during training exercise to be laid to rest Saturday

Live Now
CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — A 22-year-old soldier killed during a training exercise when the armored vehicle he was in fell from a bridge will be laid to rest in Ohio.

The body of U.S Army Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker was returned to Cleveland on Tuesday and escorted to his hometown of Conneaut by law enforcement and the Ohio Patriot Guard Riders. The Army says Walker was posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal to sergeant.

Walker and two other soldiers were killed Oct. 20 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, when the armored vehicle they were in plummeted from a bridge and landed upside down in the water.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Leaf United Methodist Church in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

