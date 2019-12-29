PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Veterans, active duty and reserve personnel of the U.S. military have received free admission into the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium since December 1.
The Zoo will continue offering free admission to our servicemen and servicewomen through February 29, 2020.
Proper identification is required and the discount does not apply to families members of military personnel and veterans.
However, the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium does offer discounted ticket rates during the winter months.
Park hours during the winter season is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting January 2, 2020.
For additional information, please visit their website.
Latest Posts:
- LIVE GAME LOG: No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Cleveland Classic
- Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide
- Man charged in slaying of 90-year-old man outside Pittsburgh cemetery
- Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires
- Pittsburgh Zoo offers free admission to military personnel, veterans