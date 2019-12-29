Pittsburgh Zoo offers free admission to military personnel, veterans

A teddy bear rests at the post of a sign near the entrance to the parking lots for the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium on Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in Pittsburgh. Zoo officials said a young boy was killed after he fell into the exhibit that was home to a pack of African painted dogs, who pounced on the boy and mauled him on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Veterans, active duty and reserve personnel of the U.S. military have received free admission into the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium since December 1.

The Zoo will continue offering free admission to our servicemen and servicewomen through February 29, 2020.

Proper identification is required and the discount does not apply to families members of military personnel and veterans.

However, the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium does offer discounted ticket rates during the winter months.

Park hours during the winter season is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting January 2, 2020.

For additional information, please visit their website.

