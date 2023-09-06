WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They’re heroes.

They’re fighters.

They’re living testaments to human strength and will.

And yet some of them feel unfixable.

The trauma of veterans’ military service is one that medicine and therapy often aren’t able to wipe away.

And Navy fighter pilot Matthew Buckley says he’s lost too many of his friends to suicide to not fight for an alternative.

“There is a way out. I guarantee you. If it looks dark and ‘hey man, I’ve tried everything and all these medications,’ guess what? The drug companies don’t have your best interest at heart.” Matthew ‘Whiz’ Buckley, Chairman and Founder, No Fallen Heroes Foundation

His foundation No Fallen Heroes advocates for treatment through a substance called Ibogaine—a plant-based psychedelic that he’s seen pull the most dire PTSD patients back from the edge.

Buckley says he went through decades of healing in a weekend because of it, and seen it keep the horrors of others’ service from causing a lifetime of anguish.

“I get emails, I get phone calls, I get texts that say ‘Whiz, I don’t want to kill myself anymore.'” Matthew ‘Whiz’ Buckley, Chairman and Founder, No Fallen Heroes Foundation

The only roadblock to its widespread use?

It isn’t legal in most states.

Buckley and his fellow vets had to go to Mexico for the treatment—but he says the evidence of effectiveness is so strong it’s bringing the left and right together to support it on Capitol Hill.

“These medicines have the ability to give you a complete system reset, a clean piece of paper. What you do with it is going to be up to you.” Matthew ‘Whiz’ Buckley, Chairman and Founder, No Fallen Heroes Foundation

In the meantime—there’s always a hand to hold onto at a vet center.

Hundreds of chapters nationwide offer Healing Waters and Guitar for Vets groups—which LPC Luke Payson says offers a sense of purpose to replace hopelessness with happiness.

“Veterans, by and large really want to be active and fix things and are used to being very capable.” Luke Payson, Licensed Professional Counselor, Department of Veterans Affairs

Buckley says even though his pilot days may be over, his mission isn’t.

He still feels he has to put the ladder down for his friends—to lift them up from the depths of despair.

If you feel like you’re in any kind of an immediate crisis, 988 is the number to call—whether you served in the military or not.