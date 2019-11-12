Sons of Italy hold annual dinner for Veterans

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Many Americans across the country took time out of their Monday to celebrate Veterans Day, including the Sons of Italy in Bellaire.

The non-profit organization held their annual Spaghetti and Meatballs Veterans Dinner as a simple thank you to the men and woman who sacrificed so much for our country.

We do this every year. We serve about 300 to 400 Veterans and their immediate family. We do spaghetti, meatballs, salad. It’s just a nice little way to thanking them for their service. Doug Hartlieb, Former President of Sons of Italy

Hartlieb says the dinner was only made possible due to the diligent efforts of their volunteers.

For additional information, please contact 740-676-7137 or visit their Facebook page.