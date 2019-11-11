St. Clairsville Schools pay tribute to local veterans

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – More than 70 veterans across the Ohio Valley were honored Monday morning at St. Clairsville High School.

St. Clairsville Elementary and Middle Schools were also in attendance for the Veterans Day Tribute ceremony.

Vietnam Veteran and St. Clairsville resident, Michael Slenski, served as Master of Ceremonies.

Many other military members, both former and active, joined Slenski as guest speakers during the tribute.

We are so fortunate in the Ohio Valley, where being a Veteran is an important thing and respected and honored. And I think it allows us to go ahead and make these young people aware all through their lives how important it is and the sacrifice that was made for Veterans. So, I think that is critical to our future generations. In the Ohio Valley, we are fortunate, in other parts of the country , not so much. Michael Slenski, Master of Ceremonies

Veterans were also given the opportunity to have lunch with students prior to the ceremony.