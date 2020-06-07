U.S. Marine Corps bans Confederate battle flag displays

ARLINGTON, Va. (WTRF) – On Friday, the United States Marine Corps announced the removal of all Confederate battle flag public displays.

This includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters and flags.

The Confederate battle flag is being banned due to its divisive beliefs and association with violent extremists and racist groups.

Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.



MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020

