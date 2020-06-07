ARLINGTON, Va. (WTRF) – On Friday, the United States Marine Corps announced the removal of all Confederate battle flag public displays.
This includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters and flags.
The Confederate battle flag is being banned due to its divisive beliefs and association with violent extremists and racist groups.
Latest Posts:
- President Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from DC
- Ohio reopens outdoor visitation to assisted living, intermediate care facilities on Monday
- Missing 3-year-old boy with autism found mile from home with family’s two dogs at his side
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
- U.S. Marine Corps bans Confederate battle flag displays