Wheeling holds Veteran’s Day celebration

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – American Legion Post 1 held their annual service at Wesbanco Arena.

Many veterans, friends, and family gathered in the hallway of the Arena to commemorate the battles, hardship, and time that veterans have given up for their fellow Americans.

The celebration brought in people from all over including three foreign exchange students from Wheeling Park. Delegates Erikka Storch and Shawn Fluharty, as well as Mayor Glenn Elliot were also in attendance for the event. Past commanders and chiefs honored Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action during the ceremony with the traditional empty seat and small table set up.

Those in attendance say that it’s events like these that help us to remember all the sacrifices these men and women gave for our country. They also say to make sure you ask a veteran today WHY they joined, because it’s stories like those that you will never forget.

Coming back to Wheeling, this is why I joined the Marine Corp. It is a patriotic hometown. The people here, this is hometown U.S.A. Flags are always waving. This to me is why I joined to serve. To protect places like Wheeling, West Virginia. This is America. Lee Bonar, Retired Sgt. Major, USMC

When you can make a Veteran’s day and you can ask a Veteran Why or you listen to a veteran’s story– you know there’s 22 Veterans a day that commit suicide. And one way we can reach out is, other people don’t understand. So it’s time for veterans to ask veterans the WHY sometimes. We may just save on of those 22 John Powell, Commander, American Legion

Kevin Kusa was honored as Wheeling Post 1 Police Officer of the Year during the year and lieutenant Edward E. Geisel was honored as Firefighter of the year during the event. Two members of Post 1 were also honored with the Blue Hat of the Year award.