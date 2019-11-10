Woman to send more than 100,000 holiday cards to U.S. troops

Military

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLIS, N.H. (CNN/WTRF) – Laura enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops 16 years ago.

Her goal two years ago was 5,000 cards for everyone on board an aircraft carrier.

However, Laura exceeded expectations with tripe that amount and formed ‘Holiday Cards 4 Our Military – NH Challenge’ shortly after.

Last year, the non-profit asked students across New Hampshire to sign 50,000 cards.

Laura reached out to every state this year and more than 100,000 holiday cards have been sent in thus far.

Holiday cards will be shipped out to U.S. troops sometime next week.

