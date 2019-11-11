Family, friends remember late WWII Veteran sacrifices

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – As Veterans Day is upon us, one local veteran is long over due for his recognition for his service to the country.

​Joseph Guio was a WWII Veteran who died in December of 1944 while saving his comrades at sea.

​And after 25 long years of fighting for the recognition he deserved his family can finally be at ease.​

Friends and family of World War 2 Veteran​Joseph Guio packed the Follansbee American Legion.

​Senator Joe Manchin presented his family with medals of honor, certificates, and a flag that was previously flown above the Capital.

Nephew of Joseph Guio, Gary Guio said, “My uncle was caught in a typhoon that sunk three ships, 700 men were lost. On his ship he pulled 40 men out after cutting a life raft loose and injuring his foot. After he pulled everybody out he jumped in the water and helped six other men get on board the raft where he passed away that evening. They held him on that raft for 20 minutes it was said. Thanking his for saving their lives, they said the Lord’s prayer and then they gave him a Naval burial at sea.”

​Senator Manchin said his staff never gave up working to get what Guio rightfully deserved.

Senator Joe Manchin said, “So you never say it’s too late, never leave anybody behind, and never too late to say thank you, and Gob Bless you for the services you gave to this great country.”

​​Robert Guio is the oldest living relative of ‘Uncle Joe’.​

He is also the last person living to see him alive before he left for military duty.

​​Oldest Nephew of Joseph Guio, Robert Guio said, “I can remember the day before he left for the military. My dad was holding me in his arms, I was just about 6 years old, and I vaguely remember the next day he left for the military and that was the last time we were able to see him.”​​​

Other family members shared their favorite stories of old “Uncle Joe”.​​​

Guio said, “From what my cousin Bob was telling me, he was a wild guy on his motorcycle. That’s the stories I remember when I was little.”​​​​

​​We at 7News want to say a huge thank you to all the Veterans out there.