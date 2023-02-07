COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page.

The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan.

Firefighters and equipment have been requested from multiple states and agencies to assist with this disaster.

Mingo Junction fire officials say their village will still be covered in the event of an emergency while they provide help for East Palestine.