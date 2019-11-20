Mister Rogers Week: The Fred Rogers Center; Communicating Kindness

Latrobe, P.a. (WTRF)- Our Mister Rogers journey takes us to the final stop. Latrobe, P.a., the hometown of Fred Rogers. Also where you can find the Fred Rogers Center.

The center sits on the campus of St. Vincent college, it’s a place for research and education, filled with a full archive of memorabilia from mister rogers neighborhood, including original puppets and sweaters.

The center’s Executive Director Dr. Roberta Schomburg had the pleasure of working with Fred Rogers.

While Dr. Schomburg was working for the Fred Rogers Company, she recalls learning how to write “Fredish” … which is the way Mister Rogers would talk to children.

He had a way of talking to children that was very open and honest. Dr. Roberta Schomburg | Executive Director, The Fred Rogers Center

That’s a wrap on Fred Rogers week. From the WQED studio and the Heinz History Center to the Fred Rogers Center in Latrobe, the message of Fred Rogers stays the same… be kind.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” hits theaters this Friday, November 22.