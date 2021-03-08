Mobile Geofencing

Geofencing leverages location-based mobile advertising technology and uses latitude /

longitude data to target specific geographic areas. The technology uses an individual’s exact

location to deliver ads directly to their devices for a set period of time following the initial visit.

Success is measured by clicks and by visits to the conversion zone.

WHAT GEOFENCING DOES

• Creates a virtual fence around a location where we will capture visitors’ device details.

• Serves mobile display advertisements to these users for up to 30 days after capture.

• Fences the conversion zone, then tracks visits from those captured in the original geofence.

WHAT GEOFENCING DOESN’T DO

The geofenced areas cannot be the same, or overlap with, the conversion zone. If overlap

exists, it will not be possible to differentiate between geofence visits and conversions.

• Will not continue tracking/serving captured devices beyond 30 days.

• Will not allow you to delay ad serving for a set period of time after capturing a user. Ads must

begin to be served immediately.

COMMON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

• Conversion zone visits.

• Click-through rate.

• KPI will be based on our contracted agreement.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU IN ORDER TO GET STARTED

• Target zone(s) for geofencing. Work with your Account Executive.

• Conversion zone (if applicable).

• Banners in sizes that meet contract specs.

• Click-through URL.