(WTRF) — The three major credit bureaus announced that they they plan to remove much of the information on medical debt from consumers’ credit reports, according to CBS.

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will make changes to how they report medical debt on credit reports.

These reports are typically used to determine credit-worthiness for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The scores can also determine interest rates for borrowers. They are sometimes even used by landlords and insurance companies as a measure of personal responsibility. If a landlord sees that you have a low credit score, he may think this indicates you might be a risk for paying the rent.

Even some employers use these scores to determine a person’s level of responsibility. For instance, if you pay your bills, you must be a responsible person and therefore would make a good employee. This certainly is not always the case.

Agencies such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFBP) and consumer advocates say medical debt can cause major problems for consumers due, in part, to the way the credit bureaus handle the data. Errors are frequent and consumers have difficulty correcting false information on their reports.

The CFBP says around 1 in 5 American households carries medical debt.

Here are some of the changes CBS reports that the three big credit bureaus are making concerning medical debt reporting:

Paid medical debt will be dropped from consumers’ credit reports

The time period before unpaid medical debts in collections will appear on a credit report will increase from 6 months to 1 year

The credit bureaus will drop medical collection debt under $500 from credit reports

If you find yourself with debt you cannot handle, you can contact a certified consumer credit counseling agency or a bankruptcy attorney.