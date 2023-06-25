OHIO (WTRF) — How would you feel if you spent your own money to stop a bank from failing—and then paid extra money to its CEO?

That’s what Ohio’s senators say is already happening with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

It lended money to the tech industry for 40 years before closing in March, after an almost $2 billion loss on securities sales.

J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown say its leaders paid themselves bonuses until the taxpayer-funded FDIC took over—which in effect rewarded executives for their risky decisions.

And their answer to that misconduct is called the RECOUP Act.

“If taxpayers are going to have to take over a bank to prevent a financial crisis, then taxpayers ought to be able to get some of their own money back that were paid to these massive CEO bonuses. That’s simple. It’s common sense. It’s about basic fairness. It’s about not asking the taxpayers to do something that just enriches a total disaster of a CEO.” Sen. J.D. Vance, (R)-Ohio

If passed, the RECOUP Act would punish those who mismanage these institutions to the point where the federal government has to step in.

It would also take away the compensation of these bank executives, and put it back in your wallet.