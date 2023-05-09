(WTRF) – Graduation season is here, which means a whole new class of students will enter the world as young adults.

Part of that means being responsible for their own finances.

While some schools, especially in the Ohio Valley, do teach basic skills like budgeting and having good credit, many others across the country don’t.

So, the financial advisors at Edward Jones came up with a national Financial Fitness Initiative to make sure that type of education is available to anyone.

“Through our high school program we discovered as a result of those efforts there was a 55% increase in financial knowledge. So far we’ve impacted over 500,000 learners. So, we’re halfway to our goal of one million learners.” Katie Schonaerts, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

While they’re working with schools to deliver the content, even adults can have access to brush up on their skills at any stage in their financial lives.

“It’s really all about educating people at a variety of ages to help improve their financial knowledge, building that confidence and putting together some healthy habits that will help improve their financial resiliency down the road.” Katie Schonaerts, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Check out the classes yourself at edwardjones.com/financialfitness.